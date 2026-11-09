November 09, 2026

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Hasina’s passport, NID applications being verified, says home minister

The foreign and law ministries are looking into the development, he says

Hasina’s passport, NID applications being verified, says home minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 03:01 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 03:01 PM

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said authorities are examining the veracity and legal basis of an application submitted by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for a national identity card (NID) and passport.

He made the remarks on Monday during a media briefing on contemporary issues at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I have also heard about the matter and seen it on news scrolls -- that the fugitive convict Sheikh Hasina has applied for her passport and NID. However, I have not yet been able to verify the authenticity of this," he said.

Noting that the foreign and law ministries are looking into the development, he added: "What legal basis does this carry, whether the application was genuinely submitted through the proper procedures, whether she holds the right to apply -- after examining all such legal nuances and regulations, the ministries will take appropriate measures."

Describing it as a prima facie case, he said: "What I can say is that, in line with our extradition treaty with the country in which a convicted offender seeks refuge, we have dispatched a letter through our foreign ministry to ensure she is extradited in accordance with the law."

Addressing recent crude bomb explosions across various locations, the minister said: "The ousted forces are occasionally targeting buses and installations to foment unrest here.

“Police are taking action and actively countering these acts."

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