Alia-Ranbir’s Diwali celebrations feature two special ‘R’ moments: Raha and Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt may have joined the Diwali celebrations late, but she has made up for it by sharing a series of family photographs on social media.

On Sunday, Alia posted a carousel of pictures from this year’s Diwali celebrations, offering glimpses of the festivities with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The pictures show Alia performing puja rituals, along with some heartwarming moments featuring the family. Raha turned four on Nov 6.

In an Instagram Story, Alia also shared a photograph with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir. The three were seen standing in front of a portrait of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father.

Rishi Kapoor died on Apr 30, 2020, after battling blood cancer for two years.

Sharing the photographs, Alia wrote, “The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

Alia, Ranbir and Neetu also greeted photographers with Diwali wishes from the balcony of their home on Sunday. Videos of the family greeting the paparazzi soon circulated on social media.

A day earlier, Alia had shared photographs from Raha’s fourth birthday celebrations. The little girl enjoyed cake-cutting and colouring activities, with both her parents by her side.

Ranbir on Fatherhood

In an earlier conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir spoke about the moment he first held Raha after her birth.

Recalling the experience, he said he had tried to imagine what becoming a father would feel like while Alia was pregnant. But the moment he held his daughter was beyond description.

“It’s like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It’s instant. It’s the love of your life,” Ranbir said, adding that he had never experienced such a feeling before.

Speaking about Raha’s relationship with her parents, Ranbir said she considers Alia an extension of herself, while her bond with him is centred on fun, laughter and playfulness.

“She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter,” he said.

On the professional front, Ranbir is associated with the big-budget film “Ramayana”, which is running in theatres.

Alia, Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal will share screen space for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War”, which is scheduled for release on Jan 21 next year.