"Khushiyon Ki Eid": M Kharge's Diwali greeting draws BJP's appeasement charge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s description of Diwali as “Khushiyon Ki Eid” (or, Eid of happiness) has triggered a political controversy in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of religious appeasement.

Kharge made the remark while extending Diwali greetings to people during an interaction with reporters, writes NDTV.

“I extend my best wishes for Deepavali to everyone. It is a major festival celebrated by all across India; essentially, it is a grand celebration of joy, a festival of Eid - one that spans a long period of time,” he said.

He described Diwali as a major festival celebrated across India and referred to it as a long-lasting celebration of happiness.

#BREAKING | Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "Diwali Khushiyon Ki Eid" remark sparks political row, with BJP accusing Congress of appeasement politics and alleging anti-Hindu mindset. @himanshusm reports. https://t.co/0SItJvhpsK — NDTV (@ndtv) November 9, 2026

Kharge also urged people to use the festive occasion to strengthen national unity and overcome social divisions.

Congress leaders and supporters defended the 84-year-old party chief, saying he had used the word “Eid” in its broader sense of a joyous celebration and as a metaphor for harmony among communities.

The BJP, however, criticised the comparison, accusing Congress of hurting Hindu religious sentiments for political gains.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said Kharge’s remarks reflected what he called the Congress party’s “bitter Hindu mindset”.

In a post-election political attack, Kesavan alleged that Congress had repeatedly insulted Hindu traditions and religious occasions.

He also referred to Kharge’s earlier comments on the Mahakumbh and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed dip in the Yamuna during Chhath Puja.

Kesavan accused the Congress leadership of pursuing divisive politics under the guise of religious appeasement.

Last year, Kharge had questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganges would end poverty or feed hungry people. He had also criticised BJP leaders for what he described as competing to take ritual dips for photographs.

“I don't want to question anyone's ‘aastha’ (faith). If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganges),” he had said.

Kharge added that the ritual dips continued until participants had enough photographs.

The reference to “drama” cited by the BJP relates to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi over a proposed dip in the Yamuna during Chhath Puja, rather than the festival itself.

Gandhi had alleged that the plan was a political stunt, claiming that it was abandoned after authorities discovered that a stretch of clean water had been artificially prepared for the occasion. He also accused Modi of doing anything for votes.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, a former journalist, described Kharge’s Diwali greeting as “blatant appeasement”.

He questioned whether Congress would use a similar comparison when referring to Eid in relation to a Hindu festival.

“This is in a series of statements that the Congress party has made which are anti-Sanatan,” he told NDTV.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan also criticised Kharge’s remarks, describing them as a political tactic to gain electoral support.

“Diwali is a grand festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm by our Hindu brothers, and Eid is equally a celebration shared by all. Statements equating the two festivals are nothing more than a political stunt to appease a specific voting community,” he said.