November 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Bangladesh’s top order wobbles after Windies declare on final day

The early losses of Tanzid Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leave Bangladesh chasing 320 with eight wickets in hand on Day 5

Bangladesh’s top order wobbles after Windies declare on final day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 12:28 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 12:28 PM

After a day of sturdy stands with the bat, the wickets came thick and fast on Monday, the fifth and final day of Bangladesh’s second Test against the West Indies.

Taijul Islam (2-118) made the early breakthrough, taking the wicket of danger man Kavem Hodge (142). While wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangoo (39) continued his steady form at one end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-85) and Nayeem Hasan (2-72) snapped up the wickets of Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph.

Eventually the visitors declared at 398-6 before lunch, setting the Tigers a target of 369.

Bangladesh started the chase with a wobble as Jomel Warrican took out openers Tanzid Hasan (21) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (14) in the first 12 overs.

At lunch, the Tigers were on 49-2, needing 320 runs to edge a win in the second Test in Sylhet and tie up the series.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will be on the hunt for wickets, looking to pick off batsmen as Bangladesh pick up the pace.

Related Stories
Bangladesh bowlers toil as Hodge hits ton
Bangladesh bowlers toil as Hodge hits ton
Hasan’s 6-for sparks fightback, batting falters
Hasan’s 6-for sparks fightback, batting falters
Jangoo's ton blunts Bangladesh's early charge
Jangoo&#039;s ton blunts Bangladesh&#039;s early charge
King’s 81* sinks Bangladesh in Mirpur
King’s 81* sinks Bangladesh in Mirpur
Read More
Workers propose Tk 32,000 minimum wage
Workers propose Tk 32,000 minimum wage
Hasina’s passport bid being verified: minister
Hasina’s passport bid being verified: minister
What is in the letter from Hasina&#039;s lawyer?
What is in the letter from Hasina's lawyer?
2 special ‘R’moments in Alia-Ranbir’s Diwali celebrations
2 special ‘R’moments in Alia-Ranbir’s Diwali celebrations
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More