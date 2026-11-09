Bangladesh’s top order wobbles after Windies declare on final day

After a day of sturdy stands with the bat, the wickets came thick and fast on Monday, the fifth and final day of Bangladesh’s second Test against the West Indies.

Taijul Islam (2-118) made the early breakthrough, taking the wicket of danger man Kavem Hodge (142). While wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangoo (39) continued his steady form at one end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-85) and Nayeem Hasan (2-72) snapped up the wickets of Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph.

Eventually the visitors declared at 398-6 before lunch, setting the Tigers a target of 369.

Bangladesh started the chase with a wobble as Jomel Warrican took out openers Tanzid Hasan (21) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (14) in the first 12 overs.

At lunch, the Tigers were on 49-2, needing 320 runs to edge a win in the second Test in Sylhet and tie up the series.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will be on the hunt for wickets, looking to pick off batsmen as Bangladesh pick up the pace.