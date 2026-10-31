West Indies brush aside Bangladesh’s spin challenge to seal 8-wicket win

Bangladesh’s hopes of turning a stubborn Mirpur pitch into a match-winning ally faded as West Indies’ openers took the sting out of a 170-run chase.

Brandon King’s unbeaten 81 carried the visitors to an 8-wicket victory on the fourth day, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series despite interruptions for rain, lightning and bad light on Saturday.

King and John Campbell put on 112 at close to a run a ball, making the surface look far less troublesome than it had for Bangladesh’s batters.

King struck 10 fours and a six in his 115-ball stay. He was dropped twice, first by Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip and later by Ebadot Hossain at long-off.

Campbell, who survived three lbw appeals before lunch, counterattacked after the break with a boundary off Nayeem Hasan.

King then struck Shoriful Islam for three successive fours and brought up his fifth Test half-century.

Bangladesh struggled to build pressure, and Shoriful eventually ended the stand by bowling Campbell for 49, while Hasan Mahmud had Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught at fine leg.

But West Indies were already 120 for 2. Kavem Hodge, unbeaten on 31, helped King finish the job with an unbroken 50-run partnership.

Earlier, Bangladesh had resumed on 79 for 6, needing their lower order to stretch the lead. Nayeem Hasan supplied a measure of resistance, scoring his maiden Test half-century, but the hosts were dismissed for a total of 169.

Roston Chase wrapped up the innings with 5 for 36, taking his Test-wicket tally beyond 100. Jomel Warrican claimed four for 63 and was named Player of the Match after also taking 5 wickets in the first innings.

Warrican removed Jaker Ali in the morning, with Chase holding a sharp low catch after Jaker had struck a boundary.

The left-arm spinner later trapped Hasan Mahmud lbw for 8, while Chase accounted for Taijul Islam and finally Nayeem, who miscued to mid-on after reaching 50 with a boundary and a single around a rain break.

Nayeem’s effort briefly kept Bangladesh in the contest, but the target was never enough to trouble a dominant West Indies side.