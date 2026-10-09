October 10, 2026

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Tanzid's attacking 83, three fifties lift Tigers before Afghans fight back

Promising starts from Bangladesh’s batters fail to translate into big individual scores

Tanzid&#039;s attacking 83, three fifties lift Tigers before Afghans fight back

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 10:29 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 10:29 PM

Bangladesh has reached 317/8 at stumps on the first day of the Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, with fifties from Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, and Litton Das.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan's pace attack fought back after Bangladesh dominated the opening session, with Mohammad Saleem, Yamin Ahmadzai and Ismat Alam sharing seven wickets.

Tanzid led Bangladesh's charge with an 83 off 71 balls, striking eight 4s and four 6s in an opening stand of 124 with Shadman. He attacked the fast bowlers with shots over the off side and took on the spinners with sixes down the ground.

Ismat ended Tanzid's innings with a catch behind the wicket, leaving him short of Tamim Iqbal's record for the most runs by a Bangladesh batter in the first session of a Test. Tamim scored 86 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019.

Shadman reached his ninth Test fifty before falling for 67 off 111 balls, caught at square leg off Saleem's short delivery. Shadman and Mominul Haque added 60 runs for the second wicket before Ahmadzai dismissed Mominul for 39.

Ahmadzai then bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck with a yorker, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for 29 after edging Qais Ahmed.

Bangladesh's innings faltered in the second session as they lost three wickets for four runs after reaching 221 for two. Ismat dismissed both Tanzid and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, drawing errors from the set batters.

Litton and Mehidy helped steady the innings with a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket. Mehidy made 24 off 67 balls, while Litton scored 53 off 89 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

Litton's half-century marked a return to form after he recorded ducks in his last three Test innings in Australia, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Ahmadzai dismissed Litton with a diving catch near the fine-leg boundary shortly before the new ball was due. Saleem then removed Hasan Mahmud with a yorker in the same over.

Bangladesh finished the day at 317 for eight, with Afghanistan's bowlers recovering from the hosts' commanding start to claim regular wickets.

Bangladesh: 317/8 in 84 overs (Sadman 67, Tanzid 83, Mominul 39, Shanto 29, Mushfiq 0, Liton 53, Miraz 24, Nayeem 11*, Hasan 2, Taijul 4*; Yamin 16-3-62-2, Salim 19-1-70-3, Shahidi 3-0-24-0, Ismat 12.4-5-20-2, Zia 19-1-77-0, Qais 14.2-1-60-1)

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