US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS

A US Senate committee is investigating whether US Vice President JD Vance played a role in the awarding of a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to commodities giant Vitol, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The investigation follows an exclusive Reuters report that detailed a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison a week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

"I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil," according to the letter, sent to Vance by Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat.

Hassan will become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January when the new Congress is seated. She's seeking a number of documents from Vance's office by Dec 14. Among them are communications between Vance or his staff and Addison or the trading firm.

The meeting between Vance and Addison happened in December 2025 during a trip Vance made to Montana's Yellowstone Club, an ultra-exclusive ski and golf resort, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the time, Addison was a gasoline trader for Vitol with no expertise in trading Venezuelan crude, according to Vitol. He retired from Vitol earlier this year.

Vance and Addison talked about Venezuela, according to the person with knowledge of the meeting, who was given an account of the discussion by Addison. Vance was particularly interested to know how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US hypothetically gained control of the country's oil supplies, the person said. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was well-placed to do that job.

Both Vance and Addison have denied having the meeting.

Hassan wrote in her letter: "Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting."

In response to questions for this story, Vance's press secretary, Luke Schroeder, said in a statement: "The alleged airport meeting never happened."

Reuters did not specify, in the original report, that the meeting happened at the airport.

Vitol and Addison were not immediately available for comment.

Addison has confirmed to Reuters that on Jan 5 – two days after the operation that ousted Maduro and killed up to 100 people – US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called him at his desk in Houston with an irresistible offer.

President Donald Trump's administration was planning to start selling the South American OPEC nation's crude to global buyers to finance its coming political transition. Wright wanted to know from Addison if Vitol wanted the job.

The Department of Energy confirmed Wright called Addison on Jan 5 to discuss Venezuela.

Within days, Vitol and its rival trading firm Trafigura landed special licenses to sell Venezuela's oil, according to the two firms. The companies have since earned hundreds of millions of dollars marketing the crude, according to estimates by independent experts.

The United States handled more than $12 billion of Venezuela's oil revenue in the first nine months of this year, according to a report made public by the State Department earlier this month.

Addison had been an early backer of Vance, contributing $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values Political Action Committee to help Vance's successful bid for one of Ohio's US Senate seats, Federal Election Commission records show.

Later, Addison and his wife, Shannon, contributed $7 million in 2024 to political action committees to help secure Trump's second term in the White House, according to Federal Election Commission records.