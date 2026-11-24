What are the various US federal and state probes faced by Nvidia and Jensen Huang?

A person walks next to Nvidia logo outside the company's headquarters after it said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A person walks next to Nvidia logo outside the company's headquarters after it said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

As President Donald Trump welcomed Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO and declared the tech billionaire's return posed no national security risk, the company and its boss faced a host of state and federal probes and reviews.

Here are details on some of those actions, with their status in certain cases remaining unclear:

FBI And US Intelligence Reviews

After reports that the Nvidia CEO had an extramarital affair with unrelated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies probed over whether she was a Chinese asset, Trump said on Nov 9 the FBI was "looking into" the issue.

Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but has not publicly addressed the situation further. China has denied the espionage allegations.

US intelligence agencies examined the extent of the Chinese businesswoman's ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

When asked after the Nvidia CEO's reinstatement what the CIA had told Trump, the president told CNBC: "Let me just say, I have clearance. And if I didn't have clearance, I wouldn't have done the deal (with Nvidia's board for Jensen Huang's return)."

Trump said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the federal government has no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.

The New York Times reported that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during the affair. China's foreign ministry has previously said the spy accusations were "groundless," and Reuters has been unable to determine Alice Huang's whereabouts to seek comment.

Nvidia's board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Jensen Huang and is also starting a search to name a new chief compliance officer.

Antitrust Probe

The Justice Department has also been reviewing Nvidia's $12.9 billion deal to buy open-source platform Hugging Face alongside a broader antitrust investigation into the company's acquisitions and practices, Reuters reported in October.

The Justice Department's recent questioning covers Nvidia's acquisitions, investments, sales practices, and whether the chip designer has exerted pressure on its customers, people familiar with the matter said in October.

The Justice Department has also scrutinised Nvidia's conduct following other transactions, including ⁠its 2025 deal to license technology from chip startup Groq and hire its engineers, Reuters has reported.

Officials have explored whether Nvidia unfairly offered larger allocations of AI chips if customers purchased its networking equipment and Groq processors, raising questions about whether Nvidia used its dominant product to push into a newer market.

Nvidia, which is a cornerstone of the tech economy and AI boom, has declined to comment on the probes.

SEC Probe

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, Reuters reported on Nov 20, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Reuters could not immediately determine when the SEC opened its inquiry or exactly what potential accounting issues the watchdog examined.

Analysts and investors have grown increasingly concerned about circular AI financing deals, in which chipmakers including Nvidia have pursued complex financial arrangements to help customers fund purchases of their chips and the construction of costly AI infrastructure, such as data centres.

Nvidia has backed AI companies and cloud providers and provided guarantees connected to data-centre projects that use its equipment. Critics say such arrangements can make it harder for investors to assess the quality of chipmakers' revenue ⁠and their true financial exposure.

On its Nov 17 earnings call, Nvidia's then-interim CEO Colette Kress said the company was proud of its role in supporting the AI industry, but would be far more ⁠selective about future AI industry financing deals.

California State Probe

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on November 19 his office had served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to reports of Huang's affair with the Chinese businesswoman.

The probe will help determine whether Nvidia's actions violated California law, the attorney general's office said.

Congressional Probes

Democrats, who will hold a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate from January following the November midterm elections, have been very critical of Huang and Nvidia and of Huang's ties to the Republican president. US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO.

"Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said after Huang was reinstated.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said Congress will "not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by Nvidia."

Huang has voiced support for Trump's AI agenda and met the Republican leader many times as Nvidia has sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market and lobbied for looser restrictions on Chinese access to Nvidia's sophisticated AI chips.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called to halt exports of advanced AI chips to China. Huang and the White House have argued that continuing US sales to China would keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology.

Huang has agreed to testify before the US Senate in a public hearing on Dec 3, the Senate Banking Committee said.

The chairs of the House committees on China, intelligence and foreign affairs separately said Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for transcribed interviews on Dec 1 and Dec 2 as previously planned.

Megaspeed Probes

Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into what influence Nvidia was able to wield over a US Commerce Department investigation of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed for possible illegal diversion of chips to China, according to a Nov 19 letter reviewed by Reuters.

The Chinese businesswoman with whom the Nvidia boss had an affair is a former executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that operates data centres. Megaspeed said it complies with all applicable laws, including US ⁠export control requirements.

Nvidia said that as an American company it consults with department officials to answer questions, provide information and request guidance.

The Commerce and Justice departments released information on Nov 16 about Washington's investigation into Megaspeed, Nvidia's Asia-Pacific partner, which the departments said began two years ago.

They said Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 about sales to the company and, with Singaporean authorities, conducted an on-site inspection in June 2025 at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang.

Washington added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Nov 23.