Ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on Dec 16, the anniversary of the end of her country's 1971 Liberation War with Pakistan, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

It is the first time Hasina, sentenced to death by a tribunal in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity in her attempt to quell the 2024 July Uprising, has set a specific date for her return.

The statement potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her party's activities are banned and where violence has risen since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

In response to a question from the media on the Reuters report, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Tuesday: "Reality and desire are two different things and you have to distinguish between them.”

"The reality is that a terrorist [Hasina] will never be allowed to come back other than through extradition."

He said, “The desire might be that… she sees herself returning to Bangladesh on a plane. No. She’s not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs or through strict surveillance. That’s it.”

In addition to seeking the paperwork, cancelled months after Hasina fled to Delhi following a deadly uprising against her, Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."

A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina, who faces a death sentence, would be arrested and jailed on return, and that there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power. Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced her to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising, though she has denied the charges from exile.