BGB deploys 101 platoons in Gopalganj, Dhaka, six more districts

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 101 platoons in eight districts, including Gopalganj and Dhaka, to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

The deployment was made on Tuesday, with two battalions assigned to Gopalganj alone, according to a statement from BGB Headquarters.

The remaining personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

A BGB platoon comprises 20 to 30 personnel, while a battalion consists of 27 to 30 platoons.

The force said the deployment was made on the home ministry’s instructions, with personnel working in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law-enforcing agencies.

Security and surveillance have been stepped up at key installations and industrial zones in the districts.

BGB personnel are working on the ground to prevent disorder, violence and activities that threaten public safety, the statement said.

Live footage captured through drones, body cameras and other modern technology is being monitored round the clock by a monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to keep track of the situation on the ground.

The force said it was carrying out its duties to maintain internal security alongside its regular border operations “with the highest professionalism and patience”.