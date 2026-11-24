Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 26, 2026 New Zealand's Blair Tickner is hit on the helmet by a ball bowled by England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 26, 2026 New Zealand's Blair Tickner is hit on the helmet by a ball bowled by England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India, which starts in Christchurch on Friday, by a hamstring injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

• The 33-year-old paceman suffered a right-hamstring injury while training in Wellington this week and will be replaced in the squad by Matt Fisher, who played his only Test against Zimbabwe last year

• Tickner was not selected for the drawn first Test but New Zealand might be looking to make some changes to their pace attack after India scored 720-9 declared in their only innings on a flat Basin Reserve track

• New Zealand have already lost frontline spinner Mitch Santner for the series after he fractured his right hand in the one-day series against India

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young