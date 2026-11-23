India six wickets from victory over NZ in first Test

India reduced New Zealand to 157-4 in their second innings at lunch on the final day of the first Test in Wellington on Monday, leaving the tourists needing six wickets over the final two sessions to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

• The Black Caps, who made 368 in their first knock, still trailed India's first-innings 720-9 declared by 195 runs at the break and can only hope to bat out the day and salvage a draw

• Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 8 at the break alongside Tom Blundell (14 not out) on a breezy day at Basin Reserve

• Spinner Washington Sundar made the early breakthrough by removing Devon Conway for 65, the ball popping up off the opener's bat and pad for Rishabh Pant to collect behind the stumps

• Rachin Ravindra, the other overnight batter, followed for 37 with a miscued shot off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna that flew to KL Rahul in the slips

• India skipper Shubman Gill rotated his attack on a surface that has offered little for the bowlers since the opening session of the match

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

The second and final Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.