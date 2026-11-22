Jasprit Bumrah struck with the second ball of New Zealand's second innings to remove Tom Latham before the hosts reached 33-1 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday. New Zealand are 319 runs behind India's mammoth 720-9 declared.

India declared an hour before tea in Wellington with a lead of 352 over the Black Caps' first-innings 368, having rattled up by far their highest tally on New Zealand soil.

Paceman Bumrah removed Latham for a duck with the third ball of the first innings and went one better in the second when the New Zealand skipper edged the ball behind to take a pair.

Henry Nicholls, whose 175 revived New Zealand's first innings, came out and survived until the break on 21 not out alongside opener Devon Conway, who was unbeaten on 12.

Rishabh Pant earlier scored his ninth Test century as India put the tiring home bowlers to the sword to bump up their tally ahead of the declaration.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper reached the milestone with a booming six over long-off.

Two more sixes followed soon afterwards to take Pant to 108 over his Test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138).

Pant was finally caught on the boundary for 128 off the bowling of Rachin Ravindra to bring up lunch.

Dhruv Jurel became the sixth Indian batter to score a half century in the innings before being caught in the deep off the bowling of Glenn Phillips for 78, triggering the declaration.

Phillips (3-154) picked a couple of wickets as the Indian batters went for their shots ahead of the declaration to make his figures a bit more respectable.

Seamer Jacob Duffy, though, finished with unenviable figures of 1-201 from his 33 overs, only 28 runs shy of New Zealand's most expensive ever bowling display which spinner Stephen Boock tallied against Pakistan in 1989.

India's score beat their previous best innings tally in New Zealand of 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009 -- a match they won by 10 wickets.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

The second and final Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.