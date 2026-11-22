Workers take part in a warning strike by the IG Metall trade union at the BMW plant, amid ongoing pay talks in Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry, in Munich, Germany, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS

Workers take part in a warning strike by the IG Metall trade union at the BMW plant, amid ongoing pay talks in Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry, in Munich, Germany, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS

The powerful IG Metall union said on Sunday it would launch another 24-hour strike on Monday, calling on 23,000 workers across 19 companies in northern Germany to walk out in an escalating pay dispute.

The affected companies include automaker Mercedes-Benz, shipbuilding company Meyer Werft, and wind energy company Siemens Gamesa.

On Friday, around 12,300 employees went on strike across 17 facilities, IG Metall said: "We are now significantly stepping up our efforts. On Friday, our members demonstrated that they are prepared to fight for their demands and for secure jobs. On Monday, more than 23,000 employees will further increase the pressure on employers," said Daniel Friedrich, a lead negotiator for IG Metall Kueste.

Germany's largest union is demanding a 5 percent wage increase or, if companies want to deviate from an industry-wide agreement, commitments regarding investments, products, site locations, and employment.

Employers have proposed no permanent pay increases for the first 20 months and a 1.3 percent wage increase from July 2028.