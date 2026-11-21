Kane out of action after surgery on ankle injury, Bayern say

Harry Kane has undergone successful surgery after tearing a ligament in his left ankle and will be sidelined for some time, Bayern Munich said on Saturday, with local media putting his absence at three months.

Kane, who won the Ballon d'Or last month, was taken off after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday.

"Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday’s home match against FC Koln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab," Bayern said in a statement.

The Bundesliga leaders did not specify how much time England captain Kane was expected to miss but local media reported that it would be three months.

"The highs and lows of life!" Kane wrote on X. "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!"

French forward Michael Olise, who was also taken off in the draw, had been diagnosed with a bruised foot and would receive treatment in the coming days, Bayern said.

The draw left Bayern top of the table on 22 points while Cologne moved to 10 points.