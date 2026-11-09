November 09, 2026

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Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu

He has played nine times for the under-21 team

Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu
Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 9, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Sael Kumbedi in action with Bayern Munich's Tom Bischof REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 09:26 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 09:26 PM

France have called up VfL Wolfsburg right-back Sael Kumbedi for the first time to replace the injured Pierre Kalulu, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

● Kumbedi plays for Wolfsburg in the German second tier.

● The 21-year-old defender has played nine times for the France under-21 team.

● Kalulu has suffered a left hamstring injury, the FFF said on Monday, while Jules Kounde was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad on Friday because of an ankle injury.

● France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

● Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

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