November 08, 2026

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Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear

The Bavarians face an anxious period as concerns mount over their veteran shot-stopper's fitness

Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
Manuel Neuer trudges off after picking up an injury during the clash between Bayern Munich and Mainz on Nov 7, 2026 in the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 09:17 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 09:17 PM

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday’s 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on Sunday.

● Bayern did not provide a timeframe for the former Germany international’s return

● German newspaper BILD reported that the Bayern captain is expected to be out for around two months

● Neuer, who on Saturday became Bayern’s oldest-ever player at 40 years and 225 days after surpassing Bernd Dreher’s record, was forced off shortly before halftime after an aggravating a foot injury

● Neuer had missed four matches with the problem before returning for Bayern’s 2-0 Champions League victory at Atletico Madrid earlier this week

● The latest setback comes amid renewed scrutiny of the veteran goalkeeper’s form

● Neuer nearly gifted Mainz an equaliser with an error in the first half, while his mistake against Augsburg last month allowed Robin Fellhauer to score the fastest goal in Bundesliga history after eight seconds

● Bayern top the Bundesliga standings with 21 points from nine matches and next host Cologne on Nov 20

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