November 08, 2026

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Three detained after crude bombs explode at several Dhaka University spots

Students hand over two to police

Three detained after crude bombs explode at several Dhaka University spots

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 08:12 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 08:12 PM

Crude bomb blasts have rocked the Dhaka University campus in the evening, with explosions reported at six locations.

The blasts were reported around 6:42pm, including beneath the university’s metro rail station and near the Senate Building.

Shahbagh Police chief Moniruzzaman confirmed that two people were detained after students caught them following an explosion beneath the metro rail station and handed them over to police.

He said the two are being interrogated, adding that further details would be provided later.

Dhaka University Proctor Prof Israfil Ratan said a third person was detained near the Nilkhet intersection.

All three have been handed over to Shahbagh Police, he said.

Security surveillance across the campus has been stepped up following the explosions, the proctor added.

Police identified the three detained as Rezaul Karim, 42, Sohel Rana, 33, and Najmus Saad, 33.

Other blasts were reported near the Institute of Modern Languages, in front of the University Laboratory School and College, at the Nilkhet intersection, and near the Nilkhet gate.

Md Nasim-e-Gulshan, assistant commissioner of police for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's New Market Zone, said several people arrived by rickshaw near the university's “Mukti O Ganatantra” gate near Nilkhet, detonated crude bombs and fled.

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