Seven factories shut as police, BGB disperse Gazipur garment workers with sound grenades and batons

Police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have used sound grenades and batons to disperse garment workers protesting for higher wages in Gazipur.

The incident took place around 3pm on Sunday in Jarun of Gazipur’s Konabari, according to Mohammad Amzad Hossain, superintendent of police of Industrial Police-2, Gazipur.

Witnesses said more than 50 workers carrying sticks came from Kashimpur towards Jarun and threw bricks and stones at nearby factories, where production was under way.

Police personnel stationed inside a factory of Standard Group chased the workers. BGB members later joined them at the scene, and the security forces dispersed the protesters using sound grenades and batons.

SP Amzad said the industrial area had been operating normally since the morning. At around 3pm, workers from Mondol Group approached Jarun intersection over the same demand and threw stones at six to seven nearby factories.

“Police and BGB personnel later drove them away with batons and sound grenades. Seven factories declared a holiday,” he said.

Production was continuing at all factories in Gazipur except the seven that had announced closures, he added.