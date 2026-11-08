November 08, 2026

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Bangladesh Bank orders minimum cash margins on 10 Ramadan imports

The central bank says the directive will remain in force until Mar 15, 2027

Bangladesh Bank orders minimum cash margins on 10 Ramadan imports

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 07:16 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 07:16 PM

Bangladesh Bank has eased import financing rules for 10 essential commodities ahead of Ramadan, directing banks to require the lowest possible cash deposits when opening letters of credit.

The directive was issued in a circular sent to the chief executives of all banks on Sunday.

It covers imports of rice, wheat, onions, lentils, edible oil, sugar, chickpeas, peas, spices and dates. Banks must set the cash margin rates at the minimum level based on the banker-customer relationship.

The central bank also advised banks to give priority to opening import letters of credit for the items to ensure supplies in the domestic market.

The move follows earlier directives on import financing. A circular issued on Sept 5, 2024 required 100 percent cash margins for letters of credit covering certain imports.

Another, issued on Nov 11, 2025, asked banks to keep margins for selected consumer goods at a minimum, based on their relationship with clients, to meet Ramadan demand.

That instruction remained in force until Mar 31 this year.

Invoking its authority under Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, Bangladesh Bank said the latest directive takes immediate effect and will remain in force until Mar 15, 2027.

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