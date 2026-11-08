November 08, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

The damage comes amid renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and escalating regional hostilities

Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says
Satellite imagery shows repairs and bypass construction of the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline days after damage following a drone attack, near Al Dhekra, Al Madinah Province, Saudi Arabia, Sept 22, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 06:27 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 06:27 PM

An administrative building belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was damaged by falling debris following an attempted attack on Sunday, with no injuries or fatalities reported, the kingdom's Energy Ministry said.

A Reuters witness saw blown-out windows across several floors of the Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the capital's King Abdullah Financial District.

The incident, which the ministry said caused limited damage, came after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards Riyadh.

Aramco was not immediately available for comment, and there was no immediate statement from the Houthis.

Multiple loud booms were heard in Riyadh earlier on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, shortly after Saudi Civil Defense issued an early-warning alert of a potential threat in the region. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthis subsequently said it had intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities since fighting resumed in July and became another front in the wider West Asia war reignited following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Alerts in Oil-Rich Eastern Province

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defense issued and later lifted warnings in several areas of the oil-rich Eastern Province, including Dhahran, home to the headquarters of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Eastern Province holds most of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves. Saudi Aramco's headquarters suffered extensive damage in an attack in October.

An attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, according to Saudi authorities.

The renewed hostilities have shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that had largely halted fighting between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states into Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa.

The latest escalation comes a day after Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were investigating.

Related Stories
Attack on Saudi airport kills 2, injures 8
Attack on Saudi airport kills 2, injures 8
Yemen's Houthis deny drone attacks on Saudi's Madinah
Yemen&#039;s Houthis deny drone attacks on Saudi&#039;s Madinah
Flights to Jeddah, Madinah only hope for expatriates
Flights to Jeddah, Madinah only hope for expatriates
Houthis threaten more Saudi strikes
Houthis threaten more Saudi strikes
Read More
Dhaka, Khulna bear dengue’s heaviest toll
Dhaka, Khulna bear dengue’s heaviest toll
Trump midterm rout leaves MAGA questioning its future
Trump midterm rout leaves MAGA questioning its future
Saudi Aramco building damaged after attempted attack
Saudi Aramco building damaged after attempted attack
Bangladesh bowlers toil as Hodge hits ton
Bangladesh bowlers toil as Hodge hits ton
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More