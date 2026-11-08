Hodge’s ton sends West Indies into cruise control against Bangladesh

A scintillating Kavem Hodge century, complemented by debutant Kevin Wickham’s half-century, has catapulted the West Indies to a strong position in the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

The Caribbean batsmen batted throughout the day, losing only 3 wickets to take their score tally to 345-3 at stumps on Sunday.

The visitors extended their overall lead to 315 runs. Hodge remained unbeaten on 140 off 189 balls, with first-innings centurion Amir Jangoo batting alongside him on 20.

Having staged a superb fightback riding on Towhid Hridoy’s double ton on the third day, Bangladesh bowler toiled hard on a flat wicket in the penultimate day of the game.

If the West Indies choose to declare on the final day, the hosts will face a final-day gauntlet of chasing an improbable target. Bangladesh have never successfully pursued more than 215 runs in the fourth innings of the longest form of the game.

Bangladesh struggled to contain the West Indies on a placid wicket since the morning.

Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva provided an aggressive start, adding 85 runs for the opening wicket before Taijul Islam trapped Da Silva in front for 36.

Brandon King continued the assault, reaching 61 before Mehidy Hasan Miraz snared his scalp.

Hodge then joined forces with Wickham to dismantle Bangladesh’s toothless attack, stitching a superb 167-run partnership for the third wicket.

Debutant Wickham followed his first-innings 61 with another fluent 78. He surged to his fifty on Sunday in just 68 balls.

He became the first West Indian to register back-to-back half-centuries on Test debut since Sewdatt Shivnarine in 1978.

Meanwhile, Hodge reached his century in 142 deliveries, celebrating the milestone with an exuberant leap that was applauded by the West Indies dugout.

Wickham eventually fell to a superb diving return catch by Taijul, but Hodge continued forging.

Hodge and Jangoo saw their team safely to the close as the Tigers drifted off the track on a contrasting day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.