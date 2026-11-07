November 07, 2026

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Hridoy's maiden Test ton anchors Bangladesh resistance against West Indies

The middle-order batter stands firm against West Indies despite a succession of wickets on the third morning in Sylhet

Hridoy&#039;s maiden Test ton anchors Bangladesh resistance against West Indies

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 11:53 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 11:53 AM

Towhid Hridoy has struck his maiden Test century to lead Bangladesh's fightback against West Indies on the third day of the second Test in Sylhet.

Hridoy reached the landmark off 171 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six, as the Tigers went to lunch on Saturday at 205-7 after 69 overs, still trailing West Indies' first-innings total of 356 by 151 runs.

The 24-year-old, who resumed on 29 overnight, held the innings together despite losing four partners during the morning session.

He was unbeaten on 100 at the interval, with Taijul Islam on one.

Bangladesh began the day on 88-3, with Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim extending their fourth-wicket partnership to 73 before Jomel Warrican broke through.

Mushfiqur fell for 34 after driving loosely outside off stump, with Brandon King taking a catch at short cover.

Hridoy brought up his maiden Test half-century off 109 balls, but Bangladesh suffered another setback when Litton Das fell for eight, also caught by King off Warrican.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then joined Hridoy in a 41-run partnership before departing for 16, caught by Justin Greaves off Roston Chase.

Warrican struck again to remove Hasan Mahmud for one after West Indies successfully reviewed an appeal for a catch behind.

Hridoy, whose previous Test best was 42, continued to battle through the setbacks and reached three figures before lunch.

Bangladesh were already a batter short after opener Shadman Islam suffered an ankle injury while fielding on Friday, ruling him out of the first innings.

West Indies, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had posted 356 in their first innings, with Amir Jangoo scoring 133 and Hasan Mahmud taking 6-90 for Bangladesh.

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