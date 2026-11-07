November 07, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

New York BNP leader detained by US immigration authorities

The party's local leadership says Maksud was detained at his workplace on Nov 6, with his family seeking his release

New York BNP leader detained by US immigration authorities

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 11:21 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 11:21 AM

Azharul Maksud, organising secretary of the New York State BNP, has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Buffalo.

He was detained at his workplace on Nov 6, according to the party's local leadership.

His wife has consulted a lawyer to secure his release, with a bail application expected on Monday.

New York State BNP Acting President Jashim Uddin expressed concern over the arrest, saying Maksud had been living in the US with his wife and children for several years.

“This is very unfortunate and worrying. Azharul had been living here with his wife and children for several years. He was not involved in any crime other than violating immigration laws,” he said.

Jashim added that efforts were under way to secure Maksud's release on parole.

He urged Bangladeshis to follow legal advice and carry their immigration documents, warning that enforcement operations were taking place across the area.

The arrest comes amid intensified immigration enforcement following the US midterm elections.

According to reports, immigration authorities detained at least 230 people in the three days ending Nov 6.

More than 50,000 Bangladeshis have settled in Buffalo, near Niagara Falls and about 390 miles from New York City, in recent years.

Community representatives say around a dozen Bangladeshis were among 515 undocumented immigrants arrested in the Buffalo area by Aug 5.

According to figures from the Department of Homeland Security, 2,900 people have been arrested in that part of New York State.

Human rights organisations say 75 percent of those arrested had no criminal cases against them.

Related Stories
People must know why vaccines were not imported: state minister
People must know why vaccines were not imported: state minister
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
Mamdani joins Bangladeshi Hindus for Durga Puja in New York
Mamdani joins Bangladeshi Hindus for Durga Puja in New York
Read More
New York BNP leader arrested in ICE raid
New York BNP leader arrested in ICE raid
Qatar maintains efforts to ease US-Iran tensions
Qatar maintains efforts to ease US-Iran tensions
Pakistani astronaut to join China’s Shenzhou-24 mission
Pakistani astronaut to join China’s Shenzhou-24 mission
OpenAI gets $11bn funding
OpenAI gets $11bn funding
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More