New York BNP leader detained by US immigration authorities

Azharul Maksud, organising secretary of the New York State BNP, has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Buffalo.

He was detained at his workplace on Nov 6, according to the party's local leadership.

His wife has consulted a lawyer to secure his release, with a bail application expected on Monday.

New York State BNP Acting President Jashim Uddin expressed concern over the arrest, saying Maksud had been living in the US with his wife and children for several years.

“This is very unfortunate and worrying. Azharul had been living here with his wife and children for several years. He was not involved in any crime other than violating immigration laws,” he said.

Jashim added that efforts were under way to secure Maksud's release on parole.

He urged Bangladeshis to follow legal advice and carry their immigration documents, warning that enforcement operations were taking place across the area.

The arrest comes amid intensified immigration enforcement following the US midterm elections.

According to reports, immigration authorities detained at least 230 people in the three days ending Nov 6.

More than 50,000 Bangladeshis have settled in Buffalo, near Niagara Falls and about 390 miles from New York City, in recent years.

Community representatives say around a dozen Bangladeshis were among 515 undocumented immigrants arrested in the Buffalo area by Aug 5.

According to figures from the Department of Homeland Security, 2,900 people have been arrested in that part of New York State.

Human rights organisations say 75 percent of those arrested had no criminal cases against them.