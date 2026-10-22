‘Demons haven’t stopped’: Mamdani at Bangladeshi Durga Puja in New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for unity against forces seeking to divide American society, saying the struggle against evil continues.

At the closing ceremony of a Durga Puja celebration organised by Bangladeshi expatriates at Om Shakti Temple in Jackson Heights on Tuesday evening, he said the festival symbolised the triumph of good over evil.

“Evil forces have not stopped. Durga Puja has come with a resolve to stand united against the forces of evil,” Mamdani said.

The mayor was welcomed at the temple by its Founder Gouranga Kundu, Committee President Swarup Saha and General Secretary Bhabatosh Pal.

He was then presented with a traditional “Uttariya”, a ceremonial scarf.

This year, Bangladeshis have organised Durga Puja celebrations at 18 venues across New York, including Times Square and locations in Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island.

Mamdani said Goddess Durga was worshipped as a symbol of the destruction of evil and the triumph of good.

Inspired by that belief, Bangladeshi Hindus had gathered for the festival in hopes of peace and prosperity, he said.

“The contribution of Bangladeshi Hindus to making this multicultural city more vibrant and prosperous will be remembered,” he added.