Durga Puja’s message transcends faith with equal rights for all: Rizvi

The message of Durga Puja is not just for a single religious community but for all of humanity and all citizens have equal rights before the state, says BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He made the remark while visiting the puja pavilion at Jagannath Hall on the Dhaka University campus on Monday and sending greetings on the holiday to Hindu devotees.

Rizvi said the main message of Durga Puja is to destroy untruth and establish truth and justice. The festival crosses communal boundaries and creates a sense of brotherhood and solidarity among people of different communities, he said.

Although everyone's religion and beliefs are a personal matter, it is the state's responsibility to protect the rights of all, he said.

Citing BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, he said: "Everyone may have their own religion and beliefs, but everyone's rights are equal before the state."

Highlighting the various steps taken by the government on the occasion of Durga Puja, Rizvi said: "Although the Hindu community requested a two-day holiday, the government has approved a three-day holiday.

“As a result, the people of the Hindu community are enjoying five days off this time. The allocation of rice for various puja pavilions and temples has been increased from 500kg to 600kg."

He also said that the government is implementing its plan of giving a monthly honorarium to the priests and custodians at each temple.

Rizvi noted that these steps are the implementation of the BNP’s election manifesto.

Highlighting the non-communal traditions of Bangladesh, the BNP leader said people of different communities have been living together in harmony for a long time in the region, even participating in each other's festivals.

He said that although the religious beliefs of the people differ, they share a unified identity throughout the country through the similarities in their language, culture, food and clothing.

Warning against those who would conspire against such tradition, Rizvi said: "Someone can conspire, but the secular and religious people of the country will not allow it to be implemented."

He wished that the joy, brotherhood and harmony of the Durga festival would be further expanded, emphasising the free exercise of religious rights by people of all religions, and the celebration of festivals and practices.