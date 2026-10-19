Feminine power worshiped in Kumari Puja on Ashtami

Bengali Hindus have worshipped a young girl as a symbol of Goddess Durga on Ashtami, the eighth day of the Durga Puja festival.

They believe that the primordial power behind the cycle of creation, preservation and destruction of the universe exists in seed form in a young girl.

Guided by this belief, Hindus worship a Kumari, or prepubescent girl, as Goddess Durga on Ashtami.

The tradition of Kumari Puja at Ramakrishna Mission centres and monasteries across the subcontinent follows the example of mystic Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who many years ago worshipped his wife Sarada Devi as the Divine Mother.

Kumari Puja is said to convey the ideals of reverence for humanity, respect and dignity for women, and devotion to God.

The Kumari Puja at the Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Dhaka’s Gopibagh began at 9:45am on Monday.

Six-year-old Irya Chakraborty, whose ceremonial name was “Uma”, was seated on the altar as the Kumari. At the end of the ritual, she blessed the devotees, saying: “May everyone be blessed.”

Purnatmananda Maharaj, head of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, said: “Lord Sri Ramakrishna said this, and that is why we worship the Kumari during Durga Puja as the embodiment of Adya Shakti, the primordial divine power.

“Many of you may know that when Durga Puja was first held at Belur Math, Swami Vivekananda himself performed Kumari Puja. Nine girls were worshipped as Kumaris on that occasion, and Swami Vivekananda personally worshipped one of them.”

He said Vivekananda had performed Kumari Puja at several other places before that.

“The most significant thing is that we generally think the scriptures prescribe that a Brahmin girl be worshipped as the Kumari.

“But Swami Vivekananda worshipped not only Brahmin girls as Kumaris, but also non-Brahmin girls. He even worshipped a non-Hindu girl as the embodiment of Adya Shakti.”

Purnatmananda said: “Kumari Puja is an essential part of our Durga Puja. At Belur Math, the Ramakrishna Math in Dhaka and our other Math and Mission centres, a Kumari is worshipped as Goddess Durga. We worshipped the Kumari with that same understanding of her as Mother Durga.”

Similar ceremonies were held at other Ramakrishna Maths across Bangladesh. Kumari Puja during Durga Puja is generally organised by Ramakrishna Mission centres.

Sandhi Puja with 108 lamps

Meanwhile, the rituals of Sandhi Puja were held at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka on Monday morning with the lighting of 108 lamps.

The worship took place amid the beating of dhaks, ululation, the ringing of bells and cymbals, and the chanting of mantras.

Devotees also offered 108 lotus flowers and 108 bel leaves at the feet of the goddess. During Sandhi Puja, they prayed for the destruction of evil, the triumph of good, and peace and prosperity for the country and its people.

Barun Chakraborty, a priest at the Metropolitan Central Puja Mandap, told bdnews24.com: “Sandhi Puja is performed over 48 minutes — the final 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami. During these 48 minutes, we light 108 lamps and offer 108 lotus flowers at the feet of the Mother Goddess.”

He said the precise time of the Sandhi, or juncture, is specified in the Hindu almanac. The rituals are performed at the prescribed auspicious moment and completed within exactly 48 minutes.

Destruction of Evil, Victory of Good

Explaining the significance of Sandhi Puja, Barun said the lighting of lamps symbolises a prayer for human life to move from darkness to light and for peace to prevail in society.

“May there be no enmity among the children of the Divine Mother; may there be friendship. And why do we light the lamps? So that all human lives may be illuminated, moving from darkness into light, and so that the message of peace may bring fulfilment to everyone’s life.”

The priest said devotees believe the goddess descends from Kailash to the mortal world bearing a message of peace. With that belief, they pray for the welfare of the country and its people and for the destruction of evil forces.

Gopal Chandra Debnath, president of the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, said preparations must begin well in advance to ensure all the rituals are completed within the stipulated time.

“The time is very short, only 48 minutes. We have to make sure the lotus flowers used in the puja are undamaged and that none of their petals or leaves are torn.”

He said precautions are also taken to keep the flames of the lamps steady. Volunteers are assigned different duties, including ensuring fans at the Puja venues are switched off.

Preparations, from collecting lotus flowers to arranging other items needed for the rituals, begin the previous day. Women and young volunteers are also assigned separate responsibilities alongside members of the committee.

Dhakeshwari National Temple has also arranged to distribute Mahaprasad or special food offerings to the goddess on Navami. Gopal said preparations had been made for around 250 to 300 large pots of the food.

He said Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi was expected to inaugurate the distribution.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple every day, with attendance rising further on major festival days, Gopal said.

Security measures have been put in place alongside the deployment of volunteers to manage the crowds.