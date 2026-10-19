Chattogram elevates motherly power in Kumari Puja on Ashtami

A Chattogram temple has worshipped three young girls as living representations of Goddess Durga on Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja.

The Kumari Puja began at 10:30am on Monday at Radhagobinda Shantaneshwari Matri Mandir in Pathorghata, with the girls honoured as symbols of motherly power and purity.

Temple head Shyamananda Das said the tradition dates back to ancient times, citing Hindu scriptures and the worship of the goddess in her maiden form by figures including Arjuna, Lord Rama, Adi Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda.

He said worshipping women as manifestations of the Divine Mother could help raise their status in society and awaken benevolent forces.

Kumari Puja, he added, makes no distinction based on caste, religion or colour.

The three girls, Radheshree Dutta Brinda, Ritthika Das and Adishree Kar, were worshipped as Uma, Malini and Aparajita.

The ceremony began with offerings of flowers, sandalwood paste, bel leaves and holy basil leaves.

Several hundred devotees gathered to witness the ritual, in which a living girl represents the goddess worshipped in an idol.

The tradition gained renewed prominence through Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who worshipped his wife Sarada Devi as the Divine Mother.

In 1901, Swami Vivekananda introduced Kumari Puja at Belur Math following the same belief.

Elsewhere in Chattogram, Ashtami rituals were held at temples on Monday morning, followed by devotees offering flowers and prayers to Goddess Durga and seeking her blessings.

Sandhi Puja, marking the transition from Ashtami to Navami, was also held. Durga Puja is being celebrated at 294 venues across the city this year.