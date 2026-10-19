Durga Puja: Indian high commissioner urges devotees to defeat inner demons on Maha Ashtami

Hindu devotees have worshipped Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, reaffirming the triumph of good over evil through prayers, offerings and rituals across Dhaka.

Sandhi Puja and Kumari Puja were observed on Monday, a day regarded by Hindu worshippers as the most sacred and eagerly anticipated occasion of the annual autumn festival.

Devotees began arriving at the Gulshan-Banani Puja Pavilion at Kemal Ataturk Park in Banani from the early morning.

Sunil Chakraborty, a priest at the pavilion, told bdnews24.com that the Maha Ashtami Kalparambha and Maha Ashtami Vihita Puja were completed by 7:37am in accordance with the almanac and scriptural schedule.

“To mark the sacred occasion, 108 blue lotuses were offered at the feet of the Goddess Durga,” he said.

This was immediately followed by Pushpanjali, one of the main highlights of Ashtami. Between 7:40am and 7:55am, devotees who had been fasting and were dressed in purified attire offered flowers and bael leaves at the deity's feet.

During Pushpanjali, the pavilion resonated with the sounds of Dhak drums, ululation, bells, and chanting of mantras, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

The primary attraction of Maha Ashtami was the Sandhi Puja, observed between 7:55am and 8:43am, during which attendees remained immersed in worship.

Explaining the significance of the ritual, Sunil said scripture teaches that during the final 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami, Goddess Chamunda emerged from Durga's forehead and slew the demons Chanda and Munda.

“To commemorate this sacred moment, 64 earthen lamps were lit in rows. Devotees believe the entire abode of the goddess becomes illuminated during this time,” he said.

Another priest Hriday Chakraborty said Mahashtami also includes a special worship of the divine weapons carried in the goddess's ten hands.

“Alongside offerings of food, clothing and other items, devotees present anjali and seek the destruction of evil forces and the establishment of justice in society,” he said.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi arrived at the puja pavilion at 9am and offered Pushpanjali along with his wife.

“I have not come here as a representative of the Indian High Commission. I have come as a member of the family and a devotee,” Trivedi said.

Praising the craftsmanship of the mandap and the idol, he said Bengal, whether in India or Bangladesh, had an exceptional artistic heritage.

“Many thanks to the organisers for preserving this traditional art and culture. Durga Puja and other festivals give our artists a great opportunity to demonstrate their skills,” he said.

“I feel so happy being here. How beautifully it has been made! This is life. Amazing! Absolutely outstanding artwork.”

The high commissioner said he hoped the atmosphere of friendship and harmony would continue beyond the days of the festival.

Explaining the significance of offering Anjali, he said it meant surrendering one’s ego at the feet of the Goddess.

“Mahishasur represents the evil and violent thoughts within human beings. The true lesson of worship is to suppress mental violence, harmful thoughts and the ‘Mahishasura’ within ourselves in our daily lives,” he said.

Binay Gopal Roy, general secretary of the Gulshan-Banani Sarbojanin Puja Foundation, said large numbers of devotees had gathered at the pavilion from early morning.

According to Hindu belief, Goddess Durga, depicted with ten arms, descends from her heavenly abode on Mount Kailash to the mortal world each autumn to defeat evil and establish peace. She spends a fortnight at her father’s home with her children before returning to the divine realm.

The Durga Puja festivities began on Friday with Maha Shashthi. As the Saptami lunar day spans two days this year, Saptami rituals were observed on both Sunday and Monday.

Navami Puja will be held on Tuesday, followed by Bijoya Dashami on Wednesday, when the immersion of the idols will bring the celebrations to a close.

According to Hindu scriptures, Durga arrived this year riding a horse and will depart by boat.