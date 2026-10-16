Hymns to the goddess fill the air as Durga Puja festivities begin

Silver-white autumn clouds drift across the sky as the rhythmic beat of traditional drums, the ringing of bells and the sound of cymbals fill the air. The days of anticipation that began with prayers and recitations on Mahalaya have given way to the main celebrations of Durga Puja.

Across Bangladesh, Hindu devotees are welcoming Goddess Durga, revered as the embodiment of divine power and the destroyer of evil, with prayers and rituals at temples and worship venues.

The festivities began on Thursday night with the ceremonial awakening of the goddess, followed by prayers and offerings on Friday, marking Maha Shashthi, the sixth day of the festival's traditional lunar calendar.

At Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, devotees gathered beneath a bel tree on Friday morning for the opening rituals before offering flowers and chanting prayers as recitations from Hindu scriptures echoed across the temple grounds.

Temple priest Dharmadas Chattopadhyay told bdnews24.com that this year's ceremonies were spread over two days because of the timing of the lunar calendar.

"The Shashthi Puja was performed today. As Shashthi has been extended this year, the rituals have been held over two days. Bodhan was performed yesterday and the prescribed puja was held today."

A special evening ceremony will follow, during which devotees formally invite the goddess to the temple.

The priest said preparations were also underway for the worship of nine plants, including a banana plant, which together symbolise nature and prosperity.

"The banana plant grows very quickly, so it is used as a symbol of our wish for prosperity in our households," he said.

"Our hope is for peace and wellbeing, and that all evil forces are driven away from our lives."

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with Maha Saptami, when the goddess will be ceremonially invoked in the idol through further rituals.

The festival will conclude on Wednesday with Bijoya Dashami, when idols of Durga will be immersed in water, symbolising her return to her celestial home on Mount Kailash.

A Goddess's Homecoming

According to Hindu belief, Goddess Durga descends from Mount Kailash each autumn to visit her parental home, accompanied by her children.

Her arrival celebrates the triumph of good over evil, while her departure marks the end of the festivities and the promise of her return the following year.

Tradition holds that the goddess will arrive on horseback this year and depart by boat.

In traditional interpretations, her arrival on horseback is associated with the possibility of unrest and conflict, while departure by boat is linked to water, rainfall and agricultural abundance.

Durga Puja is traditionally celebrated over five main days, beginning with Maha Shashthi and ending with Bijoya Dashami.

In separate messages marking the occasion, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended greetings to the Hindu community and people across Bangladesh.

Celebrations Across Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council says Durga Puja will be celebrated at 33,851 worship venues across the country this year, up from 33,355 last year.

The number has increased by 496 nationwide.

In Dhaka, however, the number of venues has fallen from 261 to 258, with authorities not permitting celebrations to be organised on roads this year.

The home ministry says security arrangements have been made under its supervision, with police, Ansar, Special Response Battalion (SRB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel deployed to protect worship venues across the country.

Volunteers will also assist law-enforcement personnel at most venues.

A central control room has been established at Dhakeshwari National Temple by the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee.

The temple, regarded as the capital's central venue for Durga Puja celebrations, began its six-day programme on Friday.

Alongside religious ceremonies, the programme includes devotional music, distribution of clothes among underprivileged people, community meals, a traditional lamp-offering competition, voluntary blood donation and a procession on the final day.