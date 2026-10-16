Banks, bourses to remain open Saturday ahead of Puja holidays

Banks and stock markets will remain open on Saturday, along with government offices, ahead of a five-day Durga Puja holiday.

Despite being a weekly holiday, banking services and stock market trading will operate during normal business hours on Oct 17.

The institutions will then remain closed from Oct 20 to 24, with three days of public holidays followed by the regular Friday-Saturday weekend.

The decision to keep financial institutions open on Saturday was taken to allow transactions ahead of the extended break.

Regulators have instructed the institutions concerned to make the necessary arrangements for normal operations.