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Sajek opens for tourists during Durga Puja after blockade suspension

The road blockade will pause for six days from Oct 16 to allow Puja celebrations

Sajek opens for tourists during Durga Puja after blockade suspension

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 08:57 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 08:57 PM

Rangamati’s Sajek is open to tourists for Durga Puja after local groups suspended a road blockade and authorities lifted a travel ban.

Babudhan Chakma, convenor of the Committee for the Protection of Public Rights, and Notun Joy Chakma, president of the Sajek Karbari Association, announced the development in a joint media statement on Thursday.

The blockade will remain suspended from Oct 16 to 21, it said.

The Rangamati district administration had temporarily closed the Sajek Valley tourist destination on Sunday evening, citing unavoidable circumstances.

The administration subsequently withdrew the travel restriction, reopening the destination to visitors.

The two organisations said the suspension followed a request from the Sajek Machalong Bazar Durga Puja Celebration Committee.

They said they wanted to ensure the Hindu festival could be observed with due dignity and respect.

The groups also stressed that their blockade was not being carried out under the influence of any political party and was not directed against any ethnic group, religion or community.

Instead, they said, the event had been called to protect the safety, lives and property of Sajek residents.

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