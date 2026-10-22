Protesters block tourists returning from Sajek by road

More than 2,000 tourists are stuck on their way back from the Sajek Valley Tourist Centre in Rangamati's Baghaichari Upazila due to a blockade protest.

The tourists got stuck near the Ujo Bazar on Thursday morning, said Heping Tripura, a lineman of the Sajek Tourist Centre.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sajek Karbari Association and the Sajek Gono Odhikar Rokkha Committee called for an indefinite blockade of the Sajek Valley Tourist Centre Road.

The protesters launched their programme by blocking the road with tree trunks at several locations, including Ujo Bazar, on the Sajek road from 6am on Thursday.

Heping said approximately 2,350 tourists left Sajek on about 450 small and large vehicles around 8:30am. When the convoy reached the Ujo Bazar area, 25km from Sajek Valley, the protesters blocked their way.

Sajek Gono Odhikar Rokkha Committee President Babudhan Chakma said, “We are observing a peaceful blockade. No vehicles, including tourist vehicles, will be allowed to pass. We have taken up positions on the road and have no intention of releasing the tourist vehicles.”

Sajek Police Station chief Md Hossain said the tourist convoy is stuck in the Ujo Bazar area and law enforcers are speaking to protesters.

Work is being done to safely transport the tourists to their destinations, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced a temporary ban on tourist travel to the valley from Wednesday evening due to the blockade.