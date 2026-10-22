Army, ‘armed group’ allegedly trade fire in Sajek amid blockade of tourists

The Bangladesh Army has exchanged fire with an “armed group” in the popular Rangamati destination Sajek as they attempted to remove tourists caught in a blockade by two local organisations.

The shooting began around 11:30am on Thursday near Ujo Bazar, according to police. The situation returned to normal about an hour later.

Sajek Police Station chief Toffazzal Hossain told bdnews24.com that protesters had blocked tourists in the area this morning. When law enforcers tried to bring the situation under control, the protesters began throwing stones and brickbats.

The protesters were later cleared from the road, and the tourists were able to safely cross the Ujo Bazar area. However, some of the tourists were hurt by the thrown stones, Tofazzal said.

He said, “At one point, the armed group, the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), opened fire at law enforcers. The army then returned fire. There was gunfire for some time.”

Asked about the incident, a spokesperson for the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said: “There was an exchange of fire with the Army to bring the situation under control.”

The Sajek Karbari Association and the Sajek Gono Odhikar Rokkha Committee called the protest to pushing for a three-point list of demands, including the removal of “armed” members of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (JSS-Santu Larma) from Sajek Valley in Baghaichhari Upazila.

As part of their programme, the two organisations announced an indefinite blockade on the Sajek tourist road on Wednesday afternoon. They also requested tourists to leave Sajek.

Under the circumstances, the district administration declared the Sajek Valley Tourist Centre temporarily closed, citing the safety of tourists. Tourists were ordered to leave Sajek safely by 4pm on Thursday.

The protesters launched their programme by blocking the road with tree trunks at several locations, including Ujo Bazar, on the Sajek road from 6am on Thursday.

Heping Tripura, a lineman of the Sajek Tourist Centre, said approximately 2,250 tourists left Sajek on about 450 small and large vehicles around 8:30am. When the convoy reached the Ujo Bazar area, 25km from Sajek Valley, the protesters blocked their way.

Sajek Gono Odhikar Rokkha Committee President Babudhan Chakma said, “We are observing a peaceful blockade. No vehicles, including tourist vehicles, will be allowed to pass. We have taken up positions on the road and have no intention of releasing the tourist vehicles.”

Sajek Police Station chief Md Hossain said the tourist convoy is stuck in the Ujo Bazar area and law enforcers are speaking to protesters.

The road blockade dispersed when law enforcers charged them with batons. The tourist convoy left the Ujo Bazar area for Khagrachari around 11:00am under the guard of law enforcers.

Police said the armed group and the Army exchanged fire around 11:30.

However, the UPDF, a hill organisation, has claimed that the news of the shooting is “completely false and fabricated”.

UPDF spokesperson Angya Marma said in a statement: "No evidence has been found to support the report that there was a shootout between the security forces and any armed group, even after talking to the people there. Basically, as part of an attempt to thwart the ongoing peaceful road blockade programme by Sajek residents demanding the removal of an armed group of the JSS Santu group from Sajek, the security forces themselves opened fire in several directions on their own."

He also claimed there had been “barbaric attacks, baton charges, vandalism of houses and intimidation” of the peaceful protesters.

Angya demanded the immediate acceptance of the “just demands” of the protesters, including the removal of the “armed” members of JSS (Santu Larma) from the area to ensure the safety of the Sajek residents.