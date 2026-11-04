More than 700 tickets sold, but St Martin’s first sailing remains in doubt

More than 700 tickets have been sold for trips from Cox’s Bazar to St Martin’s Island, but uncertainty remains over when ships will begin carrying tourists despite official approvals.

Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh General Secretary Hossain Islam Bahadur said operators had yet to receive final clearance or decide when to sail.

But Cox’s Bazar Assistant Commissioner Mahmudur Rahman Sayem said no ship would leave on Thursday. Officials will meet shipowners before announcing a departure date.

“We will discuss the matter and arrange to postpone the trips. We will decide on the next steps after a meeting on Thursday,” he said.

Meanwhile, MV Teknaf Manager Akhtar Noor said tickets for his vessel would go on sale on Wednesday, with its first voyage scheduled for Nov 6.

The Department of Shipping issued temporary voyage licences on Nov 3 to MV Karnaphuli Express, MV Bar Auliya and MV Teknaf. The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority approved their route permits and schedules, for services from Nov 5.

The ships can carry 2,298 passengers, within the daily cap of 3,500 visitors. They are scheduled to leave Nuniachhara Ghat at 7:15am, 7:30am and 8:15am.

Visitors must obtain a QR-coded digital travel pass through the Bangladesh Tourism Board’s website or app. Tickets cannot be issued without one, and advance sales are limited to 15 days.

Visitors cannot bring plastic packets, straws, small toiletries or plastic water bottles. Night-time beach lighting, barbecues, motorised rides, entry into keya forests and harm to marine life are prohibited.

Ships must treat waste and stay out of the marine protected area’s core zone. Sailings must stop in adverse weather or when a warning signal of 3 or higher is issued.

The tourism season runs from Nov 1 to Mar 15, but travellers are waiting for a confirmed sailing date.Three vessels have received temporary voyage licences, but conflicting announcements left travellers unsure when services will begin