November 04, 2026

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French blood banks hit alongside cyberattack on European supermarkets

Staff move blood supplies to backup refrigerators after hackers disrupted cold-storage monitoring systems

French blood banks hit alongside cyberattack on European supermarkets
A monitor shows an interface simulating a hacking attack on a refrigeration system at Cyber 3 Lab, part of Howest University of Applied Sciences in Bruges, Belgium, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS/Zoran Mikletic

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 09:40 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 09:40 PM

The refrigerators at three regional blood banks in France were hit by a cyberattack overnight between Sunday and Monday, at the same time hackers struck supermarkets from Sweden to Belgium.

"Several regional facilities of the French Blood Establishment (EFS) were affected by a cybersecurity incident that impacted certain cold storage room monitoring and control systems," the health ministry said in a statement.

The incident had no impact on blood supplies, EFS spokesperson Charley Dubois said.

"We have staff round the clock since blood can be needed at any time. They were warned about the problems by alerts and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected," she said.

Around the same time, hackers tampered with refrigerators at stores in eight European countries, forcing retailers to discard large quantities of food, in an attack that echoed an incident affecting dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks earlier.

The situation was under control on Wednesday, the health ministry said, adding that remote access to the affected refrigerators had been disabled.

Investigations are under way into how the attack was carried out, what equipment may have been affected and when systems can safely return to service.

The attack followed a similar incident in France last month when police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, causing fires and food losses.

The incidents have raised concerns in the European Union about unsuspected vulnerabilities in connected infrastructure amid growing security tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

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