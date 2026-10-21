Eating vegetables and protein before carbs may aid weight loss, but there is a catch

Meal sequencing may help to keep stomach fuller. Representative Image: Unsplash via India Today

Meal sequencing may help to keep stomach fuller. Representative Image: Unsplash via India Today

Eating vegetables and protein before carbohydrates may help people feel fuller and better manage blood sugar levels, but experts say the practice alone is unlikely to lead to significant weight loss.

Known as meal sequencing or food sequencing, the approach involves eating fibre-rich foods such as vegetables first, followed by protein and then carbohydrate-rich foods such as rice, flatbread or other grains, India Today reports.

Dr Prudwiraj Sanamandra, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at KIMS-Arete Hospital in Hyderabad, says the approach may slow the rise in blood sugar after meals and improve satiety and glucose control in some people.

Health and fitness coach Manisha Chopra says fibre and protein can slow stomach emptying and help people feel full, potentially reducing how much rice or flatbread they eat.

The approach may be particularly useful for people with prediabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, she says.

However, consuming large portions of fibre-rich foods may cause digestive discomfort, particularly in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or reflux.

Does Meal Sequencing Help with Weight Loss?

The strongest evidence for meal sequencing relates to its effects on blood sugar after eating, particularly among people with diabetes or impaired glucose regulation, Dr Sanamandra says.

Eating vegetables and protein first may help people feel satisfied before reaching the carbohydrate portion of their meal. However, a smaller rise in blood sugar does not automatically translate into weight loss.

“Changing the order of food doesn’t burn fat or change how many calories your body absorbs,” Chopra explains.

She says there is no strong, long-term evidence that meal sequencing alone leads to weight loss. Losing weight still requires maintaining a calorie deficit, meaning the body uses more energy than it receives from food and drink.

Dr Sanamandra agrees, saying that eating the same food in a different order will not produce meaningful weight loss if a person continues to consume more calories than their body needs.

How can Food Sequencing Help?

The potential benefit is indirect, Chopra says. Starting a meal with fibre and protein may help people feel full sooner, reducing their intake of rice and flatbread. A smaller rise in blood sugar may also help some people experience fewer cravings and snack less between meals.

She sees meal sequencing as a way to make portion control easier rather than a substitute for managing calorie intake.

Its impact may depend on a person's existing eating habits and metabolic health. People who tend to overeat carbohydrates or have insulin resistance, prediabetes or PCOS may benefit more, while those who already eat balanced portions may notice little difference in their weight.

“It can help, but I would not call it a weight-loss treatment on its own,” Dr Sanamandra says.

For effective weight management, the broader picture remains important: total calorie intake, portion sizes, protein and fibre consumption, food quality, physical activity, sleep and overall metabolic health.

How to Apply Meal Sequencing

Chopra recommends adding vegetables or salad to meals and paying attention to protein portions.

She suggests starting with a bowl of salad or cooked vegetables, eating slowly and leaving carbohydrates until later in the meal. The aim is not to eliminate carbohydrates but to consume them in sensible portions and stop eating when comfortably full.

Meal sequencing can be a simple addition to an eating routine, but the overall composition of meals and portion sizes have a much greater influence on weight, Dr Sanamandra concludes.