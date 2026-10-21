Apple caps iPhone Duo orders in US as launch stock sells out

Apple has limited customers in the United States to purchasing a maximum of two iPhone Duo devices, with its website and Apple Store app displaying a warning when buyers try to order more.

The restriction comes after pre-orders opened on Oct 16, although it remains unclear whether the limit was in place from the start.

MacRumors, a technology news website, reported the restriction after reviewing customer accounts and discussions on Reddit.

The notice tells customers that a maximum of two iPhone Duo devices can be purchased per customer and asks them to adjust the quantity before checking out.

Some Reddit users described the US limit as a new restriction, but MacRumors could not confirm whether it had applied since pre-orders began.

Customers in the discussion reported different experiences, with some saying they had been able to order four devices while others said they were restricted to two.

Apple had explicitly listed a two-device-per-customer limit in markets including China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Its US website, however, does not mention the restriction until customers attempt to add more than two devices to their cart.

Delivery stock for launch day sold out within minutes of pre-orders opening, leaving many customers with estimated delivery dates in November or December.

Apple has since brought forward some delivery dates, suggesting it may be able to meet demand sooner than expected for some customers who placed their orders early.