October 21, 2026

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Karnaphuli Commuter train engine, three carriages derail in Cumilla's Laksam

Dhaka-bound trains are halted on the up line, while services continue on the down line

Karnaphuli Commuter train engine, three carriages derail in Cumilla&#039;s Laksam

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 03:05 PM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 03:05 PM

The engine and three carriages of the Dhaka-bound Karnaphuli Commuter train have derailed in Cumilla’s Laksam, with no casualties reported so far.

The derailment has halted train movement on the up line from Chattogram towards Dhaka, while services on the down line remain normal.

The accident occurred at the outer signal of Naoti Station in Laksam around 12:40pm on Wednesday, said Laksam Railway Police chief Rajib Chandra Kar.

A relief train must reach the site before the derailed train can be recovered, he said, adding that services on the up line would remain suspended until then.

Rajib Chandra said no casualties had been reported in the incident.

Police were heading to the scene, he added.

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