Drizzle gives way to chill in Kurigram as mercury slips to season-low 14°C

Winter has set in firmly in Kurigram after several days of steady drizzle. Thick fog and biting winds have brought daily life to a near standstill.

The low on Wednesday morning was 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the district this winter, said Subol Chandra Sarkar, chief of the Rajarhat Agro-Meteorological Observatory in Kurigram.

Daily wage earners, farmers, children and the elderly are the worst hit by the cold. Many are staying indoors unless they have to go out.

Those who must step outside to earn a living face severe hardship, with vehicles using headlights even in daytime because of the fog.

Hospitals are also seeing a growing number of patients with cold-related illnesses.

Kachua Mia, 70, a farmer from Belgachha Union in Kurigram Sadar Upazila, said the cold had prevented him from tending his fields.

“I cannot weed the fields because of the cold. My hands and feet go numb, so I did not go to the field,” he said.

Amjad Hossain, 55, a van driver from the same union, said he struggled to reach town with passengers in the morning because of the biting cold.

Jahidul Islam, a labourer from Chilmari Upazila, said he had no choice but to work despite the worsening cold as his family depended on his earnings.

“We are poor people. If we don't go to work, how will we eat? I haven't even been able to buy clothes for the kids, there's no money.”

Al Amin Masud, a paediatrician at Kurigram General Hospital, said children are being admitted with diarrhoea, pneumonia and other illnesses brought on by the cold during this change of season. The number of patients is rising daily.

Rabiul Islam, who brought his son to Kurigram Sadar Hospital, said the boy has had a sore throat and fever for three days. “We are getting treatment at the hospital, but he is still not better.”

Subol Chandra said a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal brought the rain, and temperatures fell afterwards, making it feel colder.

Cold winds from the foothills of the Himalayas are also making the Rangpur region feel chillier than other areas, he added.