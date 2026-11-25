The fourth edition of BUFT International Model United Nations (BUFTIMUN) 2026 has concluded at the permanent campus of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT).

The three-day conference was organised by the BUFT Model United Nations Association (BUFTMUNA), from Nov 19–21, organisers said in a press release.

The theme for this year was “Sovereignty, Solidarity and the Reconfiguration of Global Economic Cooperation in an Era of Fragmentation and Geopolitical Realignment.”

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Anwar Hossain Ano, chairman of Hotel Amirs & Residence and Tosy Knit Fabrics Ltd, and Special Guest Mohammad Imtiaj, director of BUFT's Public Relations Department.

“Ten committees, including UNSC, NATO, ECOSOC, UNHRC, WTO, UNCSW, UNIDO, Hormuz Negotiation Forum, Specialized Committee for Bangladesh Affairs and International Press Corps, engaged delegates in diplomatic negotiations and discussions on global issues,” the press release said.

The second day featured a Cultural Night “celebrating cultural diversity and creativity”.

The closing ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Prof Md Alamgir Hossain, acting pro-vice chancellor of BUFT, and Guest of Honour Hafizur Rahman Sharder, deputy general manager of Pubali Bank PLC.

The Diplomats' Dinner marked the conclusion of the conference, bringing together guests, delegates and organisers.

“BUFTIMUN 2026 provided students with a platform to develop leadership, critical thinking, negotiation and communication skills while promoting diplomatic awareness, international understanding and constructive dialogue. Through its fourth edition, BUFTMUNA reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future leaders and encouraging youth engagement in global affairs,” the organisers said.