Workers have launched protests at several locations on two highways in Gazipur after a wage board meeting set the minimum wage for garment workers at Tk 17,000.

Clashes broke out when police tried to remove the protesters from the highway. Police then tried to restore orders by firing tear gas shells and stun grenades at different spots.

Workers held demonstrations in front of several factories including in the Bhogra Bypass, Naojor, and Salna areas on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways around 8:30am on Wednesday, said Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent of Police Md Amjad Hossain.

[More to follow]