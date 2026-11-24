Clashes and running battles have broken out between law enforcing personnel and garment workers protesting for a minimum wage hike across several parts of Gazipur city and Sreepur Upazila.

Workers first took to the streets in the city’s Konabari area on Tuesday morning following rumours of a garment worker's death.

As demonstrations subsequently spread to the Bhogra and Naojor areas, law enforcement personnel fired stun grenades and tear gas shells to disperse the crowds.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Md Amjad Hossain said, “Workers from several factories in Sreepur, as well as the city's Konabari and Jarun areas, have been protesting since the morning.

“Police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells and stun grenades.”

He added that 70 factories in Gazipur had declared a holiday, while 32 others were closed indefinitely.

According to police and workers, employees of Islam and Ripon Garments refrained from joining work in the morning and gathered near the factories, claiming a worker from Islam Garments had died.

As the death rumour spread, workers armed with sticks blockaded a regional road.

Police initially attempted to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the thoroughfare.

However, when the protesters grew agitated, officers fired tear gas shells and stun grenades around 9:45am to disperse them. Tensions are high in the area.

Konabari Police Station chief Iftekhar Hossain said, “The workers attempted to blockade the road, and they were later dispersed.”

Meanwhile, workers from various industrial units staged demonstrations by blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Sadar Upazila’s Bhabanipur to press for an increased minimum wage.

Witnesses reported that around 9:30am, workers from several factories in the Masterbari and Memberbari areas of Sadar Upazila blockaded the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway demanding a pay rise. Simultaneously, workers in the nearby Natun Bazar area of Bagher Bazar also blocked the highway to protest.

The unrest brought traffic on the highway to a standstill, causing severe disruption for commuters.

Police later arrived at the scene, cleared the protesters and restored normal traffic flow.