Police fire tear gas, stun grenades to disperse garment workers in Gazipur

Garment workers have staged another road blockade and demonstration in Gazipur.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse workers from two factories who took to the streets in Konabari of the city, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

Meanwhile, 17 factories in Gazipur have been shut down until further notice amid the labour unrest. Two other factories have also declared a general holiday.

Ten platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed alongside police and Ansar members to maintain order in the industrial zone, said Major Ishtiaq Ahmed, deputy commander of BGB-63 Gazipur Battalion.

Police and local residents said workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna Factory in Konabari stayed outside their factories instead of joining work around 8am on Monday. They later gathered and began to stage protests.

At one point, the workers blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road. Fearing a deterioration in law and order, police and BGB personnel arrived at the scene and asked the workers to clear the road.

Witnesses said the workers became agitated at one point, prompting police to fire tear gas and stun grenades. The workers then dispersed and left the road. The situation subsequently began to return to normal.

Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, said garment workers from two factories began demonstrating in front of their workplaces.

"To bring the situation under control, tear gas and stun grenades were fired to disperse the protesters and clear the area," he said.

He added that 17 factories in the district had been declared closed indefinitely, while two others had announced a holiday for Monday.

Md Nazmus Sakib, assistant director and public relations officer of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, said six platoons of Ansar personnel were working in the Gazipur industrial zone alongside members of other forces.