Government approves two new police stations, municipalities

The government has approved two new police stations and two municipalities to make administration more dynamic and service-oriented.

It has also decided to rename a police station and shift the administrative headquarters of two newly created Upazilas.

The approvals came on Monday at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) at the Secretariat, presided over by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

The new police stations are Matamuhuri in Cox’s Bazar and Mokamtala in Bogura.

The two municipalities will be established in Mokamtala Upazila in Bogura and Jaintiapur Upazila in Sylhet.

Chakaria Police Station in Cox’s Bazar will be split to set up Matamuhuri Police Station at Batatali in Konakhali Union under Matamuhuri Upazila, Shiplu said.

Shibganj Police Station in Bogura will be divided to set up Mokamtala Police Station in the newly created Mokamtala Upazila.

Pagla Police Station in Mymensingh will be renamed Dakshin Gafargaon Police Station to match the name of the newly created Dakshin Gafargaon Upazila.

The administrative headquarters of Chandraganj Upazila, split from Lakshmipur Sadar, will move from the Motbi and Charchamita mouzas to the 163 North Chandrapur and 166 Hazirpara mouzas in Hazirpara Union.

Bangra Upazila, carved out of Muradnagar in Cumilla, will shift its headquarters from Khamargram mouza to 40 South Bangra mouza in Bangra East Union.

The home ministry initiated the proposals on the new police stations and the renaming, while the Local Government Division initiated those on the municipalities and headquarters relocation, the deputy press secretary said.