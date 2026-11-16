'Will shoot you tomorrow': Extortionists fire at Chattogram house, threaten owner

Gunmen have allegedly opened fire on a residence in Chattogram and issued death threats to the owner after he refused to make an extortion payment.

The shooting took place early on Monday at the home of a land trader in Shahidnagar under the city's Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

The owner, identified only as Jafar, claims the attack was carried out by Raihan, a criminal known to police, after he did not pay Tk 2 million.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Bayezid Bostami Police Station chief Ikhtiar Uddin said Jafar is involved in the land trade and had been targeted for extortion.

"Around 12:15am, miscreants arrived on two motorcycles and fired shots at the building," he said. "We are investigating the matter and working to identify those involved."

He added that preparations are under way to file a case.

Recounting the ordeal, Jafar said Raihan had first demanded the money roughly 10 months ago, but stopped calling after Jafar explained he had just returned from India following his wife’s medical treatment.

"They called again last Wednesday to renew the demand," Jafar said. "Then last night, shots were fired at a window on the first floor. Fortunately, the room was unoccupied."

Jafar alleged that he received another phone call immediately after the shooting, in which the caller warned: "Today I shot at your building; tomorrow I will shoot you. Keep a burial shroud ready."

According to local sources, Raihan and an associate, David Emon, had been extorting businesses and property owners across Bayezid and other parts of the city on behalf of a fugitive gangster known as "Boro Sajjad".

Following Emon's arrest, Raihan took over the extortion racket.

Raihan, however, has repeatedly claimed in Facebook posts that others are committing such crimes using his name.