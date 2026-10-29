Raihan murder in Sylhet police outpost: Ex-SI Akbar sentenced to death

A Sylhet court has sentenced dismissed police sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, the prime suspect in the murder case of Raihan Ahmed, who was tortured to death at the Bandarbazar Police Outpost in the city.

Judge Abdul Majid Munshi of the Sylhet Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court also sentenced two other suspects to life in prison, and three more to seven years in prison in the verdict on Thursday, said the court's Public Prosecutor (PP) Mohammad Mominul Islam Momin.

He told journalists that Akbar was sentenced to death, while the five other convicts received prison terms.

Constable Md Harun-ur-Rashid and Titu Chandra Das, two of the other five convicts, were sentenced to life in prison and fined Tk 100,000 each.

The court also handed down a seven-year prison sentence to sub-inspector Md Hasan Uddin, assistant sub-inspector Ashek Elahi and journalist Abdul Al Mamun, along with a fine of Tk 50,000 each.

According to the case, Raihan, 34, from Sylhet city was brought to the Bandarbazar Police Outpost and tortured by police personnel, including the outpost's chief Akbar late at night on Oct 10, 2020.

He died the following morning at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The postmortem report revealed 111 injury marks on Raihan's body.

Among these, doctors identified 97 bruises and 14 severe injuries.

Following this incident, Raihan’s wife Tahmina Akter filed a case at Kotwali Police Station under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

Later, an inquiry committee of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police investigated the matter and confirmed that Raihan was tortured after being brought to the outpost.

In connection with the incident, authorities suspended four personnel, including SI Akbar, on Oct 12 of that year, and withdrew three others.