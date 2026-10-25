October 25, 2026

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Shooting of Asif Akbar's car: Case filed, but shooter yet to be identified

Video footage shows a person got off an autorickshaw, opened fire on the vehicle, and fled the scene

Shooting of Asif Akbar&#039;s car: Case filed, but shooter yet to be identified

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 01:04 PM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 01:04 PM

A case has been filed over the shooting of a car belonging to singer and former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Asif Akbar while it was in a parking lot.

However, police have yet to identify the shooter.

Law-enforcing agencies are collecting and analysing CCTV footage from the scene and various surrounding buildings.

On Saturday night, Asif himself filed the case at Dhaka's Hatirjheel Police Station, said local police chief Md Asaduzzaman.

"A case was filed last night," he confirmed.

The case documents say that Asif Akbar heard a loud noise outside while he was in his office around 4:50am on Saturday. Later, when he went to the parking lot, he saw the glass on the rear right door of his car broken. Then he returned to the office and checked the CCTV camera footage.

The documents, citing analysis of the video footage, state that a person got off a CNG-powered autorickshaw that came from the direction of Moghbazar using the road below the Wireless-bound flyover and went to the Bishal Centre parking lot. There, the individual shot at the glass of Asif's car before fleeing the scene in the autorickshaw.

It adds that, after authorities were informed, Hatirjheel police went to the spot and recovered a part of the bullet. Asif also noted that the damage caused by breaking the glass of the car was estimated at Tk 20,000.

Asked whether the shooter had been identified, Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) told bdnews24.com around noon on Sunday: “CCTV footage has been collected from the scene and various buildings and places nearby. They are being analysed. We have not yet made any remarkable progress.”

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