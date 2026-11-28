Mushfiqur Rahim’s final tour with Bangladesh ended earlier than expected after the Centurion Test finished two days ahead of schedule. It also turned out to be his last trip with the national team.

The former captain has decided to retire from Test cricket after the home series against England in January 2027. Having already quit ODIs and T20Is, the 39-year-old will then end his international career.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal, a longtime friend of Mushfiqur, announced the decision after a board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

The England series is Bangladesh’s final assignment in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Mushfiqur made his Test debut against the same opposition at Lord’s in May 2005, bringing his career to a close nearly 22 years later.

He could have waited to retire at Lord’s, where Bangladesh are scheduled to play England in May next year, but has chosen to finish with the current championship cycle.

In 108 Tests, Mushfiqur has scored 7,062 runs in 199 innings at an average of 38.80, making him Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer and most-capped player in the format.

Earlier this month, he became the country’s first batter to reach 7,000 Test runs.

He has scored 14 Test centuries, the most by a Bangladeshi, and three double hundreds.

He was the first Bangladeshi to score a Test double century and remains the only one with more than one. His two double centuries as a wicketkeeper-batter are also a world record.

Mushfiqur became Bangladesh’s first player to reach 100 Tests last November, marking the occasion with a century against Ireland.

He captained the team in 34 Tests from 2011 to 2017, winning 7 and drawing 9. Under his leadership, Bangladesh secured their first Test victory over England in 2016, beat Australia at home the following year and won their 100th Test against Sri Lanka.

He made his debut under Habibul Bashar and, if all goes to plan, will play his final Test under Najmul Hossain Shanto.