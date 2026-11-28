'Sweden Aslam' to face questioning for another five days over Titon ‘murder’

A Dhaka court has granted police another five days to question Sheikh Aslam, better known as “Sweden Aslam” -- a “top criminal” at one time in Dhaka -- over the alleged murder of fellow listed criminal Khondoker Naim Ahmed Titon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Riad Hossain passed the order on Saturday, Public Prosecutor Muhammad Shamsuddoha Sumon said.

The investigating officer, Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Irfan Khan of the Ramna zonal team, produced Aslam before the court following an initial five-day remand and sought a fresh 10-day in custody, presenting arguments in favour of the plea.

Defence lawyer Mahbubul Alam moved a petition seeking the cancellation of the remand and his client's bail.

Immigration police detained Aslam late on Nov 22 at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport while he was allegedly attempting to leave the country amid intensified police efforts to arrest him.

According to DB officials, more than 100 complaints -- including allegations of extortion -- have been filed against him at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner's office.

He is also accused of operating at least five torture cells.

Both Aslam and Titon were named on a list of 23 "top criminals" published by police in 2001 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government.

Aslam rose to prominence in Dhaka's criminal underworld around 1986-87, initially operating in the Rajabazar and Indira Road areas.

By the 1990s, he had become a prominent figure in local crime syndicates, vying for control over key commercial and residential hubs including Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon, the Tejgaon Industrial Area, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

He has faced 22 cases over the years, including nine for murder, and was convicted in several, including an arms case.

After serving more than 19 years in prison, he was released on Sept 3, 2024, following the fall of the Awami League government in the July unrest.

Titon was shot dead near New Market on the night of Apr 28.

According to the case statement, Titon had been released on bail in August 2025 and used to stay in touch with his elder brother Khondoker Saeed Akhtar Ripon, via mobile messaging apps.

Titon had told his brother: " I have caused you great financial harm. Now I am trying to ensure no further disrepute comes to you, so that I can work properly and live a good life." Shortly before his death, he had expressed hope that he would be able to get by through modest work.

On Apr 26, Titon phoned Ripon to say he was having a dispute with Enamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal, Badal alias Killer Badal alias Kaila Badal, Shahjahan, and Roni alias Bhangari Roni over the tender schedule for the Bosila cattle market lease.

The following day, Titon told his brother they had summoned him and that he intended to work out a compromise with both sides.

Around 11pm on Apr 28, Ripon learnt that his younger brother had been shot under a banyan tree in front of Shahnewaz Hall under New Market Police Station.

Titon was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where duty doctors declared him dead.

Ripon filed a murder case against unnamed assailants at New Market Police Station on Apr 29.

He alleged that armed criminals arrived on motorcycles and, as part of a conspiracy involving seven unidentified individuals, opened fire indiscriminately on Titon in front of Shahnewaz Hall over previous enmity.